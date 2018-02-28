(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer for the International Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Wilson, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Wilson was, from 2015, Chief of Staff and Director of Global Communications at the Chamber’s headquarters in Paris, responsible for its engagement with international organizations and processes, including the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and the Group of 20.

Previously, he held several roles in the Chamber’s London office, including Director of Policy, as well as policy roles in the private sector and the Government of the United Kingdom.