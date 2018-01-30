(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Ma Zhaoxu, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Ma was China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva. He previously served as its Ambassador to Australia from 2013 to 2016, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2013 and Director-General of the Information Department of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from 2009 to 2011.

Earlier, he was Deputy Director-General and Director-General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ Policy Planning Department from 2004 to 2009, Minister Counsellor at his country’s Embassy in Belgium and Mission to the European Union from 2002 to 2004 and Counsellor at its Embassy in the United Kingdom from 2001 to 2002.

Over the course of three decades in Government service, Mr. Ma also held positions in the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and in the Foreign Affairs Office of the State Council. From 1990 to 1993, he was Attaché and Third Secretary in China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in political economics.

Born in September 1963 in Harbin, Mr. Ma is married and has one daughter.