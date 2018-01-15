(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations, Amal Mudallali, presented her credentials to United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Mudallali was principal adviser on American Affairs for Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon since 2005. From 2013 to 2016, she also was a senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. In addition, she was founder and president of Bridges International Group, a political consulting firm in Washington, D.C.

Between 2000 and 2005, she served as a foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri. From 1998 to 2005, she also served as his spokesperson for foreign press and headed his international press office.

Prior to joining the Prime Minister’s team, she worked in Washington, D.C., as a correspondent for Arabic and English language broadcasters and publications, including BBC, Deutsche Welle and Radio Netherlands.

Awarded by President Jacques Chirac of France the Chevalier de l’Ordre de la Légion d’Honneur, Ms. Mudallali also holds a Doctor of Philosophy in political communication from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in political communication from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the Lebanese University.