The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack today on the Tabyan Cultural Centre as well as a media outlet in Kabul. The indiscriminate attack caused hundreds of civilian casualties, including women and children.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He expresses his solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan. He firmly believes that a peace process is the only path to ensure Afghanistan’s stability.