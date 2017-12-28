  1. Home
Press Release
SG/SM/18842
28 December 2017

Secretary-General Condemns Attack on Cultural Centre, Media Outlet in Afghanistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack today on the Tabyan Cultural Centre as well as a media outlet in Kabul.  The indiscriminate attack caused hundreds of civilian casualties, including women and children.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.  He expresses his solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan.  He firmly believes that a peace process is the only path to ensure Afghanistan’s stability.

