The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of a ceasefire and cessation-of-hostilities agreement between the Government of the Republic of the Congo and Reverend Pastor Ntumi, on 23 December.

The Secretary-General expresses the hope that the agreement will lead to a sustainable peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Pool region of the country and the alleviation of the dire humanitarian situation there. The United Nations stands ready to support the parties in the implementation of the agreement.