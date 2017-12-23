The Secretary-General is saddened to learn of the loss of life and devastation caused by Tropical Storm Tembin (known locally as “Vinta”) in Mindanao, the Philippines, in which at least 75 people have lost their lives, with dozens more missing. Thousands of people have been displaced. The storm has damaged homes and infrastructure, and landslides remain a threat.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

He salutes the efforts of the national rescue and recovery teams as well as volunteers who are operating under difficult conditions.

The United Nations stands ready to support the local and national authorities, in addition to the support already being provided by humanitarian partners.