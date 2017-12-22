Following the adoption of a new Security Council resolution in response to the latest ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Secretary-General welcomes the continued unity of the Security Council, which is essential to achieve the goal of denuclearization and create the space for diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving it in a peaceful manner.

The only way forward for a comprehensive peaceful and political solution requires de-escalation and open communication channels, now.

The Secretary-General supports the Security Council’s desire for a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation, as well as its urging of further work to reduce tensions. He reaffirms his commitment to working with all parties to this end. He calls upon all Member States to ensure the full implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and to redouble efforts to make 2018 a pivotal year for the achievement of sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula.