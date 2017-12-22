The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

Secretary‑General António Guterres has extended the mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon from 1 March 2018 for a period of three years, or upon the completion of the cases before the Special Tribunal if sooner. The extension is in accordance with Security Council resolution 1797 (2005).

The mandate of the Special Tribunal, which is based near The Hague in the Netherlands, is to hold trials for those accused of carrying out the attack of 14 February 2005 in Beirut, which killed 22 people, including the former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Rafiq Hariri, and injured many others. The trial, in absentia, of four individuals indicted over the killing began in January 2014 and is currently ongoing.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon also has jurisdiction over attacks carried out in Lebanon between 1 October 2004 and 12 December 2005, if they are connected to the attack of 14 February 2005 and are of a similar nature and gravity.

The Secretary‑General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the work of the Special Tribunal in the fight against impunity for such major crimes, in order to bring those responsible to justice. The United Nations looks forward to the completion of the mandate of the Special Tribunal in a timely manner. The United Nations also looks forward to the continued support and cooperation of the Government of Lebanon.