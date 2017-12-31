The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Koro Bessho (Japan):

The members of the Security Council recall resolution 827 (1993) which established the International Tribunal for the Prosecution of Persons Responsible for serious Violations of International Humanitarian Law Committed in the Territory of the Former Yugoslavia since 1991 (ICTY) for the sole purpose of prosecuting persons responsible for serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in the territory of the former Yugoslavia since 1991.

The members of the Security Council mark the closure of the ICTY on 31 December 2017.

The members of the Security Council recall that the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Residual Mechanism) was established to carry out the residual functions of the ICTY and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, as set out in the Statute of the Residual Mechanism.

The members of the Security Council stress their ongoing determination to combat impunity for those responsible for serious violations of international humanitarian law and call upon all States to cooperate with the Residual Mechanism, as set out in its Statute.