29 December 2017

On 28 December 2017, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 2 of resolution 2340 (2017).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts on the findings and recommendations contained in the final report.  The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

Subsequently, the Committee discussed the nine recommendations contained in the final report and is currently considering follow-up actions on the three recommendations that were addressed to the Committee.

