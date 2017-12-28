On 28 December 2017, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) designated the following four vessels pursuant to paragraph 6 of resolution 2375 (2017):

BILLIONS NO. 18 IMO: 9191773

UL JI BONG 6 IMO: 9114555

RUNG RA 2 IMO: 9020534

RYE SONG GANG 1 IMO: 7389704

The report of the Committee to the Security Council containing the list of designated vessels has been issued as a document of the Security Council (S/2017/1128).

The Committee wishes to recall the decision of the Security Council in paragraph 6 of resolution 2371 (2017) that Member States shall prohibit the entry into their ports of such designated vessels, unless the Committee determines in advance that such entry is required for humanitarian purposes or any other purposes consistent with the objectives of resolutions 1718 (2006), 1874 (2009), 2087 (2013), 2094 (2013), 2270 (2016), 2321 (2016), 2356 (2017) or 2371 (2017). Subsequently, the Security Council, in paragraph 6 of resolution 2375 (2017) decided to apply these measures on vessels transporting prohibited items from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Committee will continue to review available information and keep this list updated.