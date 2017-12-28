On 4 December 2017, during its informal consultations with the Panel of Experts, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic drew attention to the recommendation contained in paragraph 256 (a) of the final report of the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic dated 6 December 2017 (document S/2017/1023), which is available on the Committee’s website (www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/2127/panel-of-experts/reports).

Paragraph 256 (a) [page 52]: The Panel recommends that the Committee:

“(a) Encourage Member States and the national authorities of the Central African Republic, at the highest level, to ensure that all funds, financial assets and economic resources of listed individuals and entities be frozen without further delay, pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2339 (2017);”.

In this connection, the Committee stresses the importance of the Member States ensuring that all funds, financial assets and economic resources of listed individuals and entities be frozen without further delay.