The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Koro Bessho (Japan):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the ballistic missile attack by the Huthis against Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on 19 December. The members of the Council also expressed alarm at the stated intention of the Huthis to continue these attacks against Saudi Arabia, as well as to launch additional attacks against other states in the region.

The members of the Security Council called on all Member States to fully implement all aspects of the arms embargo as required by the relevant Security Council resolutions, and in that regard expressed their grave concern at the reports of continuing violations of the embargo.

The members of the Security Council recalled that the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative and implementation mechanism agreement, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and relevant Security Council resolutions and statements, including Security Council resolution 2216 (2015), provide the basis for inclusive negotiations for a political settlement of the crisis in Yemen, and expressed concern at the continued non‑implementation of these resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their call to all parties to engage constructively with the tireless efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, to bring the parties to negotiations with a view towards swiftly reaching a final and comprehensive agreement to end the conflict in Yemen.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen and called on all parties to allow the safe, rapid, and unhindered access for humanitarian supplies and personnel to the populations of all affected governorates, and to facilitate access for essential imports of food, fuel, and medical supplies into the country and their distribution throughout. In that regard, the members of the Council noted with appreciation the recent announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the port of Hudaydah.

The members of the Security Council called upon all parties to comply with international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.