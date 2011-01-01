2020 Theme: Shaping Peace Together
Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.
This year, it has been clearer than ever that we are not each other’s enemies. Rather, our common enemy is a tireless virus that threatens our health, security and very way of life. COVID-19 has thrown our world into turmoil and forcibly reminded us that what happens in one part of the planet can impact people everywhere.
In March, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all warring parties to lay down their weapons and focus on the battle against this unprecedented global pandemic. While the message is intended for armed parties, solidarity and cooperation across borders, sectors and generations are also needed to win this new fight against the worst public health crisis of our time.
For the United Nations, 2020 was already meant to be a year of listening and learning. To mark its 75th anniversary, the UN has invited millions of people worldwide to join UN75, the largest and furthest-reaching global conversation on building the peaceful and prosperous future that we want.
As we struggle to defeat COVID-19, your voice is more important than ever. In these difficult times of physical distancing, this International Day of Peace will be dedicated to fostering dialogue and collecting ideas. The world will be invited to unite and share thoughts on how to weather this storm, heal our planet and change it for the better. Even though we may not be able to stand next to each other, we can still dream together.
The 2020 theme for the International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together.” Celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. Stand together with the UN against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred. Join us so that we can shape peace together.
Background
The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
The United Nations invites all nations and people to honour a cessation of hostilities during the Day, and to otherwise commemorate the Day through education and public awareness on issues related to peace.
Documents
- Counting down to the International Day of Peace: What you can do to help
- General Assembly Resolution on International Year of Peace and International Day of Peace (A/RES/36/67)
- General Assembly Resolution on International Day of Peace (A/RES/55/282)
Past Observances
- 2019 - Climate Action for Peace
- 2018 - The Right to Peace: Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70
- 2017 - Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All
- 2016 - The Sustainable Development Goals: Building Blocks for Peace
- 2015 - Partnerships for Peace - Dignity for All
- 2014 - The Right of Peoples to Peace
- 2013 - Education for Peace
- 2012 - Sustainable Peace for a Sustainable Future
- 2011 - Peace and Democracy: Make your voice heard!
- 2010 - Youth for Peace and Development
- 2009 - Disarmament and non-proliferation
- 2008 - Human Rights and Peacekeeping
- 2007 - Peace is the United Nations' highest calling
- 2006
- 2005
- 2004
- 2003
- 2002