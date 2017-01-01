Sustainable Gastronomy

Sustainable Gastronomy Day emphasizes the need to focus the world’s attention on the role that sustainable gastronomy can play. It also reaffirms that all cultures and civilizations are contributors and crucial enablers of sustainable development.

The UN General Assembly adopted on 21 December 2016 its resolution A/RES/71/246 and designated 18 June as an international observance, Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

The decision acknowledges gastronomy as a cultural expression related to the natural and cultural diversity of the world.

Sustainable gastronomy can play a role due to its interlinkages with the three dimensions of sustainable development, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by promoting:

agricultural development;

food security;

nutrition;

sustainable food production; and

conservation of biodiversity.

Origin Labelling of Food

Food products linked to their place of origin are economically and socially beneficial to rural areas and promote sustainable development, boasting an annual trade value of over $50 billion worldwide. Such products have specific characteristics, qualities or reputations stemming from their geographical origin.

The study Strengthening sustainable food systems through geographical indications by the FAO and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) analyses the economic impact of Geographical Indication registration in nine case studies:

Coffee (Colombia)

Darjeeling tea (India)

Futog cabbage (Serbia)

Kona coffee (United States)

Manchego cheese (Spain)

Penja pepper (Cameroon)

Taliouine saffron (Morocco)

Tête de Moine cheese (Switzerland)

Vale dos Vinhedos wine (Brazil)

The registration of products linked to their place of origin has implications running far deeper than economic gains alone. Local producers and processors at the centre of the registration process help make food systems more inclusive and more efficient. Together, producers develop the product specifications, and promote and protect the origin label. The creation of such labels also stimulates public-private sector dialogue as public authorities are often closely associated with the registration and certification process. Source: FAO

Learn more: "No one likes labels… unless it comes to food"

Why Do We Mark International Days?

International days are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity. The existence of international days predates the establishment of the United Nations, but the UN has embraced them as a powerful advocacy tool. More information available here.