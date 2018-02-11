11 February 2018 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday expressed deep sadness at the plane accident in the Moscow region, Russia, in which all passengers and crew are reported to have died.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, the Secretary-General conveyed “his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Russian Federation.”

According to reports, the aircraft lost contact shortly after take-off from an airport in Moscow and crashed near a village about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south-east of the city.

There were 65 passengers and six crew on board the airplane.