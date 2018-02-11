UN chief deeply saddened by tragic plane accident in Russia

Secretary-General António Guterres. UN Photo/Violaine Martin (file)

Print

11 February 2018 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday expressed deep sadness at the plane accident in the Moscow region, Russia, in which all passengers and crew are reported to have died.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, the Secretary-General conveyed “his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Russian Federation.”

According to reports, the aircraft lost contact shortly after take-off from an airport in Moscow and crashed near a village about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south-east of the city.

There were 65 passengers and six crew on board the airplane.

Related Stories

UN chief congratulates US, Russia on nuclear arsenal cuts, urges further disarmament

Proof of chemical weapons use in Syria should be met with ‘meaningful response,’ UN disarmament chief

UN will ‘not tolerate’ sexual harassment in its ranks – Guterres

Humanitarian diplomacy ‘getting nowhere’ in Syria warns UN special adviser

Over $46 billion lost to premature cancer deaths in BRICS economies, UN research finds