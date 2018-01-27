DR Congo: UN chief condemns killing of 'blue helmet,' calls on armed groups to lay down weapons

UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) BMP armored vehicle on patrol. Photo: MONUSCO/Sylvain Liechti

27 January 2018 – Condemning the killing today of a peacekeeper with the United Nations stabilization mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) who was ambushed in the vast country's restive east, Secretary-General António Guterres again called on armed groups there to lay down their weapons and seek to resolve their grievances peacefully.

A statement issued this afternoon by the UN Spokesman said the Pakistani peacekeeper deployed with the Mission, known by its French acronym, (MONUSCO), was killed following an ambush by members of an armed ‪group near Lulimba, 96 kilometres south-west of Baraka, in the DRC's South Kivu Province.

At least one other peacekeeper was wounded in the attack.

“The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and to the people and government of Pakistan,” said the statement, adding that Mr. Guterres wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and calls on those responsible for the attack to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call on armed groups in the DRC to lay down their arms and seek to resolve their grievances peacefully.

“He reaffirms the readiness of MONUSCO and the United Nations system to continue working with the authorities of the DRC to help address the security challenges facing the country,” the statement concluded.

