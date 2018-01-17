Central African Republic: UN mission issues 48-hour ultimatum to armed groups

Displaced women and children in at one of the spontaneous sites where internally displaced people have gathered in Paoua town, Central African Republic. Photo: Yaye Nabo Sène/OCHA

Print

17 January 2018 – The United Nations Mission in the troubled Central African Republic, known by its French acronym, MINUSCA, has given armed groups in the north of the country 48 hours to clear out.

The Mission wants to clear a 50 kilometre perimeter around the town allowing displaced persons to return.

Over the last three weeks, some 60,000 people – mostly women – left everything behind to escape clashes between the armed groups Justice Riot (RJ) and the National Movement for the Liberation of the Central African Republic (MNLC).

They ended up in Paoua, where some 40,000 residents took them in.

Now the food and water is running out.

We get the latest from CAR Humanitarian Coordinator Najat Rochdi:

AUDIO: Najat Rochdi, Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, provides an update on the fighting in the north of the country.

News Tracker: past stories on this issue

Unified action needed in Central Africa to defuse regional tensions, Security Council told

Related Stories

Central African Republic: UN agency registers thousands of refugees arriving in Chad

Peacekeepers saved many lives despite challenges, UN officials stress at year's end

UNICEF says 2017 has been a ‘very difficult year’ for children in Central African Republic

Unified action needed in Central Africa to defuse regional tensions, Security Council told

New compact to improve refugee response ‘a chance to chart a different course’ – UN agency chief