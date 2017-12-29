UN chief condemns attack on church near Cairo, calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice

Secretary-General António Guterres. UN Photo/Mark Garten (file)

29 December 2017 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the attack that took place earlier Friday outside Mar Mina church in the Helwan district, south of Cairo, Egypt.

In a statement from his spokesman, the Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured.

According to media reports, at least nine people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Coptic Orthodox Church on Friday, in the southern Cairo neighborhood of Helwan.

“The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for today's horrific attack to be swiftly brought to justice,” the statement concluded.

