29 December 2017 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the attack that took place earlier Friday outside Mar Mina church in the Helwan district, south of Cairo, Egypt.

In a statement from his spokesman, the Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured.

According to media reports, at least nine people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Coptic Orthodox Church on Friday, in the southern Cairo neighborhood of Helwan.

“The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for today's horrific attack to be swiftly brought to justice,” the statement concluded.