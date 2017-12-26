Homeless people in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo, seek shade under makeshift shelters in Nkombo market. Photo: UNHCR/C.Schmitt

26 December 2017 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a ceasefire between the Government of the Republic of the Congo and a group led by Reverend Pastor Ntumi.

In a statement from his spokesperson, the Secretary-General said he hoped the agreement would “lead to a sustainable peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Pool region of the country and the alleviation of the dire humanitarian situation there.”

The Pool refers to the Congo’s oil-producing southern region that includes the capital, Brazzaville. Fighting broke out in April of last year, and has since displaced one out of three people, and exposed residents to alleged human rights violations, including sexual violence and threats.

The Government and Pastor Ntumi signed an agreement on 23 December to cease hostilities in the area.

The UN, in today’s statement, said it stands ready to support the parties in implementing the agreement.