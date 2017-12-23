23 December 2017 – Expressing sadness at the loss of lives and devastation in the Philippines caused by Tropical Storm Tembin, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Saturday that the Organization stands ready to provide support.

“[Secretary-General Guterres] salutes the efforts of the national rescue and recovery teams as well as volunteers who are operating under difficult conditions,” said a statement attributable to Mr. Guterres' spokesperson.

“The UN stands ready to support the local and national authorities, in addition to the support already being provided by humanitarian partners,” the statement added.

Tropical Storm Tembin – known locally as “Vinta” – made landfall in Davao Oriental in southern Philippines on 22 December and crossed various provinces across Mindanao causing flash floods and landslides, which rendered several roads impassable.

At least 75 lives have been lost and dozens more are reported missing. The Storm also displaced thousands of people, and damaged homes and infrastructure.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OHCA), 151 evacuation centres have been set up but the number of displaced persons could rise as information from the field comes in.

In the statement, the UN chief also offered his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.