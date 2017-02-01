Wed, 1 Feb 2017 | What, When at UN: 
  • 2017 Youth Forum continues at Headquarters…
  • Commission on Social Development opens 2017 session…
  • UN spokesperson briefs press at Headquarters…

US should lift measure suspending refugee resettlement, says UN chief Guterres



Reacting to the recent suspension by the United States of its longstanding refugee programme, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today said resettlement is often “the only possible solution” for people fleeing conflict and persecution, and that the US policy, which bars entry of Syrians into the country, “should be removed sooner rather than later.”

Think of those fleeing Syria and elsewhere not with fear but with open arms and open heart – UN agency chief

Syria: UN, Security Council welcome Astana talks and look forward to intra-Syrian negotiations

UN envoy strongly condemns attack on UN team near Nigeria-Cameroon border

Expressing concern about planned Israeli settlements, UN urges return to negotiations

UN fund allocates $6 million to help thousands in violence-hit parts of Central African Republic

UNICEF launches $3.3 billion appeal to assist millions of children affected by conflict, disasters

News by Topic

Peace and Security

Syria: UN-supported talks delayed until 20 February to give opposition time to unite

Economic Development

Founders of ‘Lonely Planet’ awarded UN agency’s lifetime achievement award

Humanitarian Aid

Ukraine: UN ‘gravely concerned’ by deteriorating situation as violence flares in Donetsk

Climate Change, Environment

UN agency creates tool box of new technologies, good practices to help keep food safe

Human Rights

US travel ban a 'significant setback' for those needing international protection – UN rights experts

UN Affairs, Secretary-General

Honouring Holocaust victims, UN chief Guterres pledges to battle anti-Semitism, all forms of hatred

Women, Children, Population

With more people sedentary, UN health agency urges everyone to get moving

Law, Crime Prevention

Syria: UN chief Guterres clarifies tasks of panel laying groundwork for possible war crimes probe

Health, Poverty

Warning of dire food shortages in Horn of Africa, UN agriculture agency calls for urgent action

Culture, Education

Religious leaders deserve full support in quest for peace, says UN adviser on genocide prevention

Vox Populi

Experts at High Level Space Forum explain why space technology is important for sustainable development

Photo Story

100 Days After the Battle - The UN’s humanitarian response in Mosul

