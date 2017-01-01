Sun, 1 Jan 2017 | What, When at UN: 
  • Monday, UN offices closed for official holiday…
  • Tuesday, new UN chief António Guterres arrives at Headquarters…
  • Wednesday, UN spokesperson briefs press at Headquarters…

New UN chief Guterres pledges to make 2017 'a year for peace'



On his first day at the helm of the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres today pledged to make 2017 a year for peace.

Syria: Security Council unites in support of Russia-Turkey efforts to end violence, jumpstart political process

UN welcomes signing of political agreement on elections in DR Congo

‘Thank you,’ says Ban, bidding farewell to staff and delegations at UN Headquarters

Millions in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance, UN relief wing reports

In December alone, UN food relief agency assists one million people in northeast Nigeria

UN experts criticize Ecuador’s ‘strategy to asphyxiate’ civil society human rights groups

UN aid wing cites ‘deep concern’ at surge in attacks on relief workers in Central African Republic

Syria: UN envoy welcomes new ceasefire between Government and opposition groups

