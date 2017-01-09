Mon, 9 Jan 2017 | What, When at UN: 
Yemen: EU-UN partnership to target ‘alarming’ food insecurity



With 14 million people in Yemen lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food, the European Union (EU) has committed 12 million euros to assist the efforts of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to tackle rising hunger in the strife-torn Gulf of Aden country.

This is the ‘moment of truth’ says UN envoy ahead of international conference on Cyprus

Thousands of Afghan children dying of hunger amid ‘unprecedented’ displacement – UN

UN agency seeks $813 million to support Palestine refugees fleeing Syria and those in occupied territory

Secretary-General António Guterres shares new vision for UN in opinion piece

UN condemns terrorist attack in Jerusalem by a Palestinian

Iran: UN rights expert warns prisoners of conscience at risk of death after prolonged hunger strike

UN condemns deadly ambush that leaves one 'blue helmet' dead in Central African Republic

New task force to develop strategy to strengthen UN response to sexual exploitation and abuse

