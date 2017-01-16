Mon, 16 Jan 2017 | What, When at UN: 
Killings, rapes in South Sudan continued 'unabated' after July 2016 violence, UN reports



Hundreds of people were killed in South Sudan during an outbreak of violence last July and more than 200 people were raped, according to a United Nations report today released which emphasizes the need for accountability and justice for those human rights violations.

'We must not let 2017 repeat tragedies of 2016 for Syria' – top UN aid officials

UN Data Forum explores ways to improve and modernize national statistical systems

UN mission in South Sudan confirms discussions on regional protection force continuing

FEATURE: Number crunchers in the spotlight ahead of UN World Data Forum

Central African Republic: UN-backed humanitarian plan aims to save 2.2 million lives

UN agencies assess dire hygiene, protection needs for women in Syria’s war-ravaged Aleppo

Amid progress in West Africa and the Sahel, UN envoy warns of region’s political challenges

UN Data Forum opens in South Africa to harness power of data for sustainable development

