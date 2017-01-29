Sun, 29 Jan 2017 | What, When at UN: 
  • Monday, 2017 Youth Forum opens at Headquarters…
  • Tuesday, Security Council meets on Syria…
  • Wednesday, UNICEF launches global appeal for children in emergencies…

As new drought hits Ethiopia, UN urges support for Government's 'remarkable' efforts



Commending the Ethiopian Government and humanitarian partners on the response to last year's El Niño drought that left 10.2 million people needing food assistance, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien today said the international community must show “total solidarity” with country as it faces a new drought.

South Sudan: UN and regional partners call for immediate cessation of hostilities

UN agencies express hope US will continue long tradition of protecting those fleeing conflict, persecution

Warning against rising intolerance, UN remembers Holocaust and condemns anti-Semitism

UN food relief agency chief welcomes progress on anti-hunger programmes in north-east Nigeria

With 2.2 million Afghans feared to be on the move, UN agency to begin tracking displacements, aid relief

Stage ‘gradually being set’ for Somalia to move to a new phase in sustaining peace – UN envoy

UN health agency stepping up efforts to provide trauma care to people in Mosul

Mongolia: Lethal livestock plague now hitting endangered antelope, warns UN agency

More stories »

News by Topic

Peace and Security

Urging ‘bold decisions’ to end Yemen conflict, UN envoy says viable peace plan within reach

Economic Development

Global Goals on poverty and hunger require $265 billion annually – UN conference told

Humanitarian Aid

UN food relief agency chief welcomes progress on anti-hunger programmes in north-east Nigeria

Climate Change, Environment

Ground-breaking UN-supported digital tool to enhance green finance

Human Rights

Warning against rising intolerance, UN remembers Holocaust and condemns anti-Semitism

UN Affairs, Secretary-General

Honouring Holocaust victims, UN chief Guterres pledges to battle anti-Semitism, all forms of hatred

Women, Children, Population

In Helsinki, UN appeals for nearly $5 billion to help Syrian refugees and host communities

Law, Crime Prevention

Syria: UN chief Guterres clarifies tasks of panel laying groundwork for possible war crimes probe

Health, Poverty

UN food relief agency chief welcomes progress on anti-hunger programmes in north-east Nigeria

Culture, Education

Religious leaders deserve full support in quest for peace, says UN adviser on genocide prevention

Vox Populi

Experts at High Level Space Forum explain why space technology is important for sustainable development

Photo Story

100 Days After the Battle - The UN’s humanitarian response in Mosul

UN Photo
UN Radio
UN Television
UN Webcast