Early cancer diagnosis, better trained medics can save lives and money – UN



Early cancer diagnosis saves lives and cuts treatment costs, the United Nations health agency today said, particularly in developing countries where the majority of cancer cases are diagnosed too late.

Iraq: UN fears new wave of displacement as fighting escalates in Mosul and Hawiga

Fresh violence in Central African Republic western town displaces thousands, UN office says

UN report details 'devastating cruelty' against Rohingya population in Myanmar's Rakhine province

Adhere to safeguards, avoid pushing back refugees, UNICEF, UN rights experts urge Europe

International collaboration on wheat rust can curb threat to global supplies – UN agency

Refugees fleeing danger are ‘not dangerous themselves’ – UN agency chief

Rights expert urges UN Member States to halt Israel’s illegal settlements in West Bank

Civilians face ‘dire’ situation amid ongoing hostilities in eastern Ukraine, UN warns

Marching towards peace, FARC-EP begins turning in arms – UN Mission in Colombia

Following first mission to Africa as UN chief, Guterres highlights strengthened cooperation

International collaboration on wheat rust can curb threat to global supplies – UN agency

Honouring Holocaust victims, UN chief Guterres pledges to battle anti-Semitism, all forms of hatred

World must ensure youth engagement at all levels, including in design of national plans, UN Forum hears

UN court decides to hear case between Kenya and Somalia concerning maritime delimitation

Religious leaders deserve full support in quest for peace, says UN adviser on genocide prevention

Experts at High Level Space Forum explain why space technology is important for sustainable development

100 Days After the Battle - The UN’s humanitarian response in Mosul

