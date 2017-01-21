Sat, 21 Jan 2017 | What, When at UN: 
Alarmed at destruction in Syria's Palmyra, UN Security Council reiterates need to stamp out hatred and violence espoused by ISIL



Amid the destruction of cultural heritage in Syria, including that of the famed tetrapylon and parts of the Roman theatre in Palmyra by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, the United Nations Security Council has reiterated that the terrorist group must be defeated and that the intolerance, violence, and hatred it espouses must be stamped out.

Backlogs and brutal weather put refugee and migrant children at risk in Europe – UNICEF

Political uncertainty forces tens of thousands people to flee The Gambia for Senegal: UN

UN agriculture chief calls for stronger water management, improved access for small farmers

UN agency revises funding requirements to tackle Africa's worst displacement crisis

Denouncing terrorist attacks in West Africa, Security Council stresses need to address root causes

UN-backed disaster risk reduction guidelines to help tackle hunger in Latin America

Ground-breaking UN-supported digital tool to enhance green finance

Turkey: UNICEF cites risk of 'lost generation' of Syrian children despite enrolment increase

